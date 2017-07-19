Mobile devices, wireless technology and over-the-top streaming have radicalized how we consume media to the point that many of today’s youth no longer watch the traditional linear television that you and I grew up on.

To reach this younger demographic, media companies are being forced to experiment with new avenues to deliver content.

NBC News on Wednesday announced that it is launching a twice-daily news program on Snapchat called Stay Tuned. The show, which will air at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern in the US and Canada, will feature up to five quick-hit segments covering the top national and international stories of the day.

Exceptions will be made in the event of breaking news and special reports, we’re told, with future episodes potentially featuring correspondents reporting from the field.

It’ll run two to three minutes in length as to not lose those with short attention spans and pack the same sort of captions that are widely used across social media, making broadcasts ripe for screenshotting and sharing.

Nick Ascheim, NBC News’ head of digital, said they’re assuming the target audience is not necessarily attuned to every last coming and going with the news but they’re also assuming that they have a real hunger for what’s going on in the world. It’s an audience they would likely not be reaching without the show, he added.

NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz and MSNBC weekend reporter Savannah Sellers will host the show.