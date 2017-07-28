Cloud-based storage has negated much of the need for local, portable storage but exceptions do exist. Getting online isn’t always possible and even if the option is available, many people value keeping their data off the Internet for privacy purposes.

In these situations, a USB flash drive can be invaluable. But with technology continually advancing, it’s increasingly likely that you’ll encounter different types of USB connectors across your various devices.

It’s this very issue that Silicon Power’s latest product looks to alleviate.

The Silicon Power Mobile C50 is like the Swiss Army knife of USB thumb drives as it offers USB Type-A, USB Micro-B and USB Type-C connectors. What’s unique about the 3-in-1 drive is that it uses a folding design on the Type-A / Micro-B side that seems to offer additional protection for the smaller Micro-B connector (albeit at the perceived expense of the Type-A connector).

There’s also a rubber cap covering the Type-C connector for added peace of mind that Silicon Power says can be snapped open more than 10,000 times. Best yet, the cap is attached to the drive so you don’t have to worry about losing it.

The Silicon Power Mobile C50 will be offered in capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB and includes SP File Explorer software that enables one-touch backup capabilities and automatic file categorization. The company says its drive is built to protect against water, dust and vibration and comes backed by a five-year warranty.

Pricing and availability haven’t yet been announced.