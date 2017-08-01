Premium chassis builder Lian Li has been making desk-based PC cases for a couple of years now. It’s most recent creation, however, may be the most impressive yet.

The DK-05 is a standing desk that’s height-adjustable from 27 inches (sitting position) to 46.5 inches (standing position) via built-in electric motor. It features an all-aluminum construction with a tempered glass top and solid iron legs that should be plenty sturdy to support two full computers.

That’s right, the DK-05 can be outfitted with up to two Extended ATX motherboards with eight expansion card slots and a power supply per tray. In total, there are eight shared 2.5-inch / 3.5-inch and five 2.5-inch drive mounting locations with enough room for graphics cards measuring up to 360mm in length.

Lian Li added multiple mounting locations for watercooling gear including pumps, reservoirs and of course, radiators / fans. Speaking of, the desk includes a dozen 120mm fans – more than enough for the average user.

The DK-05 has two separate front I/O panels with USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI and HD audio, perfect for virtual reality headsets, flash drives, Bluetooth dongles and so on. Each panel also features RGB adjustment dials because of course it does.

Lian Li’s DK-05 is sold via Newegg for a staggering $2,099.99 (although it’s out of stock as of this writing).