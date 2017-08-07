The Galaxy Note 8 doesn’t arrive until August 23, but people are already talking about it successor’s features. The screen-embedded fingerprint sensor, which many thought would appear in Samsung’s upcoming flagship, will allegedly arrive in the Note 9, according to a report by KGI Securities.

Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, tweeted images of what will almost certainly be the Note 8’s final design last week. Disappointingly, the rear fingerprint sensor location that so many Galaxy S8 users hate has made its way onto the next version of the Note, with its position only slightly altered.

There had been rumors that both Samsung and Apple would introduce under-display fingerprint sensors in their upcoming high-end phones, but it seems that the technology still isn’t ready for mass production. Certain technical issues, such as the screen area around the sensor appearing extra bright, have slowed down development.

It was assumed that the technology would instead appear in the Galaxy S9, which is set to arrive early next year. But KGI’s report says Samsung does not need to risk implementing it in that handset, especially as the iPhone 8 won’t be using the feature. So, it appears we will have to wait for the Note 9 before the Korean firms adds fingerprint sensors beneath a phone’s display.

Back in June, Qualcomm demonstrated its screen-embedded fingerprint sensor tech with the help of Chinese firm Vivo at Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. A few days ago, a leak for the upcoming Vivo Xplay 7 indicated that the handset will use the technology, and it’ll arrive much sooner than the Note 9.