It was late last month when Samsung sent out invites confirming the Note 8's unveiling at a New York event on August 23. Now, famed leaked Evan Blass, also known as his Twitter handle @evleaks, has revealed images of what is almost certainly the handset’s final design.

Blass tweeted out a front image of the Midnight Black Note 8 a few hours ago. He followed this up later with press renders (top) showing the front, side, rear, and stylus/S-Pen of both the black and gold variants.

As suspected, the design of the Note 8 follows the Galaxy S8 closely. The thin bezels - which may be even smaller than the S8 - and infinity display are present, with the power button placed on the right edge and the volume and Bixby keys on the left side.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

While the S8 is proving very popular, many users have complained about the rear fingerprint sensor's placement next to the camera. It isn’t the easiest to reach and can often lead to grubby fingerprint stains finding their way onto the lens.

There were rumors that Samsung would introduce a fingerprint sensor embedded into the Note 8’s screen, but it appears that the technology still isn’t ready for mass commercialization. Instead, the print reader is in a similar place as the S8’s.

The Note 8 images also show a dual camera setup and a dual-LED flash. As for the the other specifications, expect the Snapdragon 835 platform, a 6.3-inch QHD+ super AMOLED screen, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. And like the iPhone 8, it's thought Samsung will ask $1000 or more for the device.