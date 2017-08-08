The furor over GTA V modding tool OpenIV showed the often-complex relationship between those who create games and the fans that modify them. While that situation was resolved following an outcry from angry players, a couple of Street Fighter modders who received DMCA notices from Capcom are unlikely to see a similarly positive outcome.

As reported by Kotaku’s Maddy Myers, Brutal Ace and Khaledantar666 are known for creating nude mods and costume mods for the fighting title. But it seems Capcom wasn’t happy with the fact both modders were supporting their work through the Patreon donations they recieved.

Khaledantar666's now-deleted Patreon page reportedly asked Street Fighter V fans for $50 to receive “whatever request they want,” while his nude mods went for between $30 and $50.

Brutal Ace says he didn’t charge for his mods, but Patreon supporters could download them a week before their free release.

Not only does Capcom object to the pair profiting from the skins, but some of the mods use copyrighted properties, such as the costume worn by 2B in Nier: Automata, which you can see below.

On his Deviant Art page, Khaledantar666 wrote: “Capcom issued a DMCA notice to take down my Patreon page, Patreon gave me 48 hours to inform all patrons about this situation and I did it by making a post for all patrons, sending them pm and emails, now my Patreon page is gone..." While he promises to continue modding, he’s removed all YouTube and Deviant Art links to his work.

Brutal Ace said he would “quit releasing mods for [an] unknown amount of time.” He blames Capcom’s notice on “the ruckus on Reddit,” where many Street Fighter fans were unhappy about having to pay for the mods.

“I wasn’t charging anyone,” he told Compete. “I am sure my supporters would be fine if I had decided to release [mods] at the same time as for Patrons. It was only me who wanted to reward those supporters with one week exclusivity.”

Brutal Ace isn’t leaving modding behind permanently. “I am planning to continue creating these mods for my supporters and I will share them for free to everyone whenever I’ll return from my break,” he wrote on his Patreon page.