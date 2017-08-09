Valve used the final match on Day 2 of the DotA 2 Championships to tease a new game. The game is called “Artifact” and it will be a card game based on Defense of the Ancients (DotA).

The teaser trailer (above) shown at the tournament does not give much away about the new title. However, Sean Plott, host of The International 2017 (Ti7) indicated that the game would be played on three boards. He also stated that it would involve barracks building, creeps and lanes.

Lanes would suggest that the title will be more like Clash Royale than Hearthstone. The only other detail revealed about it is that it will be out sometime in 2018.

To many, it seems puzzling that Valve would choose to release another card-based game. Hearthstone is the developer’s primary IP for this niche group of players. Seeing that it just received its latest update just yesterday, many are wondering why Valve is choosing to release another title in a genre that is saturated with copycats and that only a select sliver of the market finds exciting.

The announcement has sparked fiery comments on YouTube and social media (yes, the game already has its own Twitter feed).

Yeah, this is what everyone was waiting for from Valve *rolls eyes* — Zed Clampet (@ZedClampet) August 9, 2017

I WISH VALVE WOULD MAKE GAMES AGAIN

...

oh pic.twitter.com/xcxWVwhB5K — Botonb (@Botonb) August 9, 2017

is this real



this cant be real — loser (@tacocatsucks) August 9, 2017

And those were just a few of the tamer tweets. Most are profanity-laced rants. Even the reaction from the Ti7 audience (below) was one of bewilderment, disappointment and then awkward laughter.

Not everyone, however, is disappointed with the prospect of a new card game.

From what I know so far it will not be anything like HS or Gwent (5 heroes at one time, 3 lanes etc.) It can be good actually. — Onder Horka (@dexxter24) August 9, 2017

However, the consensus from those who bothered to give reasoning to their anger is that they would rather see Valve sink its money into developing Half Life 3 or a brand new IP instead of tossing them a DotA-disguised Hearthstone clone. Even if it’s more like Clash Royale than Hearthstone, it is certainly not what most Valve fans were wanting or expecting of the company’s next project.

Good or bad, the game will be out in 2018, while Half Life 3 remains just a dream for those disappointed in the announcement.