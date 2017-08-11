The fallout from the manifesto that attacked Google’s diversity programs and argued women were underrepresented in tech because of biological differences is raging on.

In the wake of the document coming to light and its author’s firing, CEO Sundar Pichai scheduled a company-wide meeting set to take place yesterday that was to address diversity issues.

The 30-minute gathering was due to be streamed live to Google’s 60,000 employees around the world, but according to a report by Recode, Pichai canceled the event at the last minute because employees feared more online harassment after their names and questions appeared on several websites.

“We had hoped to have a frank, open discussion today as we always do to bring us together and move forward. But our Dory questions [an internal Q&A tool for employees to submit questions before meetings] appeared externally this afternoon, and on some websites Googlers are now being named personally,” wrote Pichai to employees. “Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be ‘outed’ publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall.”

James Damore was fired on Monday for writing the memo, a move that enraged those who supported the engineer for speaking out against Google’s alleged “left bias.”

Several conservative websites, social media accounts, and figures - including Breitbart and its former tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos – posted screenshots showing Twitter bios of eight Google employees who criticized Damore’s post.

There were also other leaks showing discussions taking place on the internal Google+ platform, which exposed the employees who lambasted the manifesto. There have been reports of some users experiencing doxing (having their private information published online).

Before being fired, Damore submitted a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board claiming that Google’s upper management was misrepresenting and shaming him in order to silence his complaints.