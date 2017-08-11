Asus accidentally leaked its ZenFone 4 line of smartphones by publishing new phone listings on its French website. The leaks include the ZenFone 4, the ZenFone 4 Selfie, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and the ZenFone 4 Max.

Android Police was able to grab a few screenshots which along with photos, list each phone's specifications:

ZenFone 4

5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display

Snapdragon 630 processor

4GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable storage

3,300mAh battery

Dual rear-facing camera system comprised of one 12-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor; 8-megapixel front-facing camera

Available in white and black

€499 in France

ZenFone 4 Max

5.2-inch IPS 1280 x 720 display

3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage

4,100mAh battery

Dual rear-facing cameras with 13-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor; 8-megapixel front-facing camera

€229.99 in France

ZenFone 4 Selfie

Snapdragon 430 processor

5.5-inch IPS 1280 x 720 display

4GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable storage

3,000mAh battery

Two front-facing cameras, one 20-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor with a flash; 16-megapixel rear-facing camera

€299.99 in France

ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

Snapdragon 625 processor

5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display

4GB RAM with 64GB of expandable storage

Dual front-facing cameras with 24-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor; 16-megapixel rear-facing camera

€399.99 in France

The ZenFone 4 Max was already unveiled in Russia but it seems that Asus is rolling that out to other markets as well. Asus also seems to want plenty of choices for their customers. Each phone has something different such as the dual front-facing cameras in the Selfie and Selfie Pro.

Spec-wise, none of the handsets are particularly high-end but those who don't mind mid-range devices have plenty to choose from. Unfortunately, all four phones launch with Android 7.0 instead of more recent versions and Asus isn't exactly known for timely updates.

The company is set to officially unveil the new ZenFones on August 19 so hopefully more details including a U.S. release will be announced.