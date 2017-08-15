Computer hardware firm Razer makes a number of products, such as its Blade series of laptops, keyboards, and even wearables, but it has always had a reputation for creating some of the best gaming mice around. Now, the company has released what it claims is the ultimate wireless notebook mouse for productivity and performance: The Razer Atheris.

As they're usually wireless and designed for portability, notebook mice don’t have the best reputation when it comes to gaming suitability. Razer, however, says that not only does the Atheris offer up to 350 hours of continuous use on a single pair of AA batteries - supposedly the world's longest-lasting battery life among mice of this kind - but its lag-free performance makes it excellent for gaming on the go.

Razer uses its proprietary wireless Adaptive Frequency Technology (AFT), which is also found in its Lancehead mouse, to ensure transmission stability in the Atheris. AFT constantly scans frequencies in millisecond intervals for any types of interference, and can automatically switch channels for a better signal to prevent lags or spikes.

AFT works through a dongle that can be stored inside the mouse. For devices without USB ports, Bluetooth LE connectivity is available. The Atheris also features a 7200 DPI optical sensor and the ambidextrous design makes it suitable for both right- and left-handed users.

“We created the Razer Atheris to be the ultimate mobile productivity mouse allowing users to bring their A-game in any situation whether it’s in the boardroom or the gaming arena,” said Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. “The Razer Atheris outperforms and outlasts the competition with unparalleled reliability.”

Those looking for a wired alternative may want to check out Razer’s DeathAdder Elite, which we voted as the best mouse for Enthusiasts and Gamers (I’ve had mine for years).