Last week, Asus accidentally gave us a taste of what to expect in its upcoming ZenFone 4 line when the handsets’ details were published on a French website. Today, the company has officially announced the six new smartphones, all with dual (front or rear) camera setups, at an event in Taipei, Taiwan.

Just to make things confusing, one of the devices is simply called the Asus ZenFone 4, and the rest carry slight variations of the name. The full lineup consists of the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Max Pro.

The ZenFone 4 and ZenFone Pro 4 are the main handsets, the latter of which costs $599 and sports a flagship Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, USB Type-C, and a 3,600 mAh battery. Both have dual rear camera setups; the Snapdragon 660-powered ZenFone 4 offers wide angle shots, while the Pro version has 2x optical zoom.

Those who value extensive battery life in their handsets may be interested in the ZenFone 4 Max and Max Pro. Both feature massive 5,000mAh batteries that Asus says offers 37.6 hours of 3G talk time and 32.5 hours of Wi-Fi browsing on a single charge (in the ZenFone 4 Max).

For social media fans, the ZenFone 4 Selfie models are, obviously, designed with an emphasis on taking photographs of oneself. The standard version features a 20MP front snapper, while the Pro boasts a whopping 24MP and can also capture 4K videos using the front-facing shooter.

Here’s a handy chart breaking down each handsets’ specs, courtesy of CNET. The phones will launch in Asia first before arriving in other locations at a later date.