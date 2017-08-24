Video has become a force to be reckoned with on social media. That’s unsurprising considering it caters to – and has helped create – a demographic of young viewers that prefer to communicate visually. What may come as a surprise, however, is the type of content that’s most popular.

Social analytics firm BuzzSumo recently analyzed 100 million Facebook videos published in the last year in an effort to determine what people are watching. Oddly enough, food-related videos generated the most user engagement (by far). Clips about fashion & beauty ranked second, followed closely by animal/ pet videos and DIY segments.

Politics, which I thought would have been an incredibly popular video topic, didn’t even make it into the top 10 (it came in 12th). Gaming and technology, two topics of interest among our readers, ranked sixth and seventh in user engagement, respectively. Videos about finance / stocks, real estate, marketing and cars were at the bottom of the list.

BuzzSumo notes that the sweet spot for video length is 60 to 90 seconds – any longer and engagement drops noticeably. Their research also highlights the fact that laughter and love are the most popular reactions to videos.

For those interested in producing engaging Facebook content, the analytics firm suggests keeping intros and videos short. Creating shareable content is also key and if all else fails, try giving Facebook Live a shot. High production value is important as well but above all, remember that content is king.

Images courtesy BuzzSumo