It’s getting close to four years since the very first Xbox One was released in the US. Now, with the Xbox One S available and the Xbox One X on its way, Microsoft is no longer selling the original version of the console.

Manufacturing of the first Xbox One ended a few months ago but, as reported by Kotaku UK, last week marked the first time you could no longer buy one of the consoles from Microsoft’s online stores. The US site only has a listing for refurbed versions, while they’re marked as ‘Out of Stock’ in the UK store.

Last year, not long after it announced the end of Xbox 360 manufacturing, Microsoft released the smaller, prettier Xbox One S. Featuring high-dynamic-range imaging (HDR) along with 4K support through its Blu-ray player and certain apps, the new machine quickly became most Xbox fans’ console of choice.

At Gamescom, Microsoft revealed there would be two new Xbox One S bundles arriving this October: Minecraft and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Soon afterward, the company will be focusing on its next big release – the Xbox One X.

The third generation of the Xbox One features a 6 teraflop GPU, HDR support, and the ability to run many games in native 4K. Microsoft has confirmed that 121 current and upcoming titles will be enhanced for its new machine.

Preorders for the Project Scorpio Edition started last Sunday, with most retailers selling out within minutes. Microsoft has called it the “fastest-selling Xbox pre-order ever,” with company marketing VP Mike Nichols stating: "You, our biggest fans, have pre-ordered more Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition consoles in the first five days than any Xbox ever." Standard edition preorders will start next month.

It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to see Microsoft streamline its Xbox One offerings to the two newest options. Expect those retailers still selling the original console to drop its price over the next few months as stock levels deplete.