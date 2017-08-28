Public Interest Registry’s 2017 Internet 101 Survey results are in and you may be surprised by just how many people lack basic knowledge about the Internet. Although it's easy to point fingers at older generations over their perceived lack of technical prowess, it is actually baby boomers that scored highest in a number of areas.

Looking at the infographic below, we see that only 47 percent of people currently have access to the web. Of those who do have access, many rely solely on cellular networks or low-speed connections. Try taking the quiz for yourself to see how you fit in.

The survey included feedback from 506 men and 508 women, all over 18 years of age. Public Interest Registry is a non-profit group responsible for operating the .org top-level domain name. Some of their main goals are educating the public and promoting Internet security.