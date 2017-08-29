Music streaming options are in large supply and high demand, but each has their own unique set of pros and cons. Amazon Music Unlimited for students may be a more viable option for those on a tight budget, thanks to its new discounts.

Students (US only) will now be able to purchase a subscription to Music Unlimited for $4.99 per month; a $3 per month discount compared to regular Prime subscribers, and a 50% saving compared to members without a Prime membership.

As an added bonus, Prime Student members are eligible to receive 6 months of service for $6, giving an introductory rate of $1 per month. Although the rate is significantly better than before for students, it is nothing out of the ordinary.

Amazon Echo, Dot, Show, and Tap owners are eligible for Music Unlimited on their Alexa-enabled device for only $3.99/month by signing up through Alexa, but are then limited to using it on a single device.

Apple Music has been offering the same $4.99/month price tag since the second quarter of 2016. Spotify also matches the same price for its premium student membership, but also allows families to share a plan for $14.99/month, effectively giving the same rate if at least three people are using it.

One of the benefits of picking Amazon's music service is that it offers full integration with Alexa. On the other hand, Apple Music also has Siri, which can perform many of the same commands to get you listening to what you want to in a timely manner.

Out of the three on-demand music streaming services, Spotify easily remains the largest in terms of subscribers. Apple falls second in line, while Amazon Music Unlimited remains at the bottom of the three largest options.