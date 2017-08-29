Western Digital on Tuesday announced its second acquisition in as many days, vowing to purchase Tegile Systems for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2010, Tegile provides flash and persistent-memory storage solutions for enterprise data center applications. Western Digital has served as an investor in Tegile over the past few years, most recently leading a Series E funding round of $33 million in April.

Rohit Kshetrapal, chief executive at Tegile, noted that Western Digital has already enhanced various aspects of the company’s business including engineering integration, HDD / SSD supply chain efficiencies, go-to-market efforts and customer support.

With the acquisition, Western Digital will gain an innovative product portfolio and more than 1,700 new customers including the US Department of Defense and Bookings.com. The data storage company will also inherit an experienced team of 300 employees.

Western Digital is looking at a quick turnaround as it anticipates closing on the deal next week.

Yesterday, Western Digital said it had completed the asset acquisition of cloud services company Upthere which provides a service for consumers to store photos, videos, documents and music in the cloud. Terms of that deal were also kept under wraps.

Collectively, the deals signify Western Digital’s intent to become a serious player in the cloud storage sector.

Phil Bullinger, Western Digital's senior vice president and general manager of the DCS (Data Center Systems) business unit, said the Tegile acquisition expands their product offerings in the fast-growing solid-state and hybrid array segments.

The executive added that by combining Tegile's innovative storage system software with Western Digital's global scale and combination of components and systems, they expect DCS to capture a sizable share of flash array demand.