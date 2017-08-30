iPhone accessories that utilize the Lightning connector are a dime a dozen but this one may be the most... interesting (or useless) of them all.

Japanese precision parts manufacturer Sanko Co. Ltd. has just released a pocket shaver for the iPhone. The device has a single shaving head of the type you would find on a normal electric razor. The gizmo has a Lightning port adapter attached directly to the razor cylinder and uses your iPhone's battery to power the blade.

The pocket shaver is only available in Japan and sells for 980 yen (about $9).

Just what everyone on the go needs, an electric razor that both fits in your pocket and drains your iPhone battery before you can even finish shaving.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.