Earlier this month, Nintendo found itself embroiled in a lawsuit after accessory maker Gamevice accused it of copying patented features in the Switch console. The case may seem frivolous, but the Japanese giant has just lost a similar, four-year-long lawsuit over patent violations, this one involving the Wii console.

A Dallas, Texas jury has awarded $10 million to iLife after finding that Nintendo of America infringed on the company’s motion-sensing accelerometer technology in the Wii Remotes.

“Today’s verdict is the result of our commitment to excellence and an outstanding team effort,” said iLife.

It was first alleged that Nintendo had infringed on six iLife patients back in 2013. While its technology was designed to monitor babies for sudden infant death syndrome and to detect when elderly people fell, the company claims it has other uses and found its way into the Wii’s motion-sensing controllers without permission.

Nintendo had argued that the patent was invalid due to its “lack of an adequate written description.” And while Nintendo admits there are some similarities, it claims to have taken a “very different” path to iLife in regards to how the technology was used.

$10 million isn’t a huge amount in the world of big businesses, but iLife had been seeking a lot more. It initially asked for $4 for each of the 36 million Wii units sold in the last six years, which would have worked out at $144 million. The final ruling is equivalent to around 25 cents for each Wii sold.

Unsurprisingly, Nintendo intends to appeal the decision. "The jury awarded iLife $10 million in damages. Nintendo disagrees with the decision, as Nintendo does not infringe iLife’s patent and the patent is invalid. Nintendo looks forward to raising those issues with the district court and with the court of appeals," said the company in a statement.