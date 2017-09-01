Pricing has come down and technology has matured to the point that you’ve finally convinced your significant other to let you buy that shiny new 4K TV you’ve been lusting over for months.

Admittedly, it looks great as the centerpiece in your living room or man cave. You’re the envy of all your friends and family… everyone except Sharp, who insists the set is yesterday’s news. It’s a conclusion that you’ll also likely reach after having a look at their latest offering.

The 70-inch Sharp Aquos 8K TV boasts a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels which is 16 times the resolution afforded by a standard Full HD set. Unfortunately, that’s really all we know about the TV at this time as Sharp wasn’t exactly forthcoming with details in its press release.

Sharp is also complementing its 8K TVs by accelerating the development of 8K broadcast receivers, 8K cameras and other 8K products to help develop an ecosystem of 8K-compatible content. After all, what good are all those pixels if you don’t have native content?

Indeed, that’s the same issue currently facing 4K sets. There’s way more 4K content available today than there was just a few years ago but it’s still far from universal. If you can find content in 4K today, consider it a treat.

With high-resolution displays, you'll eventually reach a point of diminishing returns. The further away you sit from your television, the less likely it is that you’ll be able to make out individual pixels. The difference between a 4K and 8K set from across the room, for example, would be next to impossible for most to gauge. Move closer into the realm of desktop monitor use, however, and the narrative changes.

Sharp says the sets will be released in China in October, in Japan in December, in Taiwan next February and in Europe a month later. No word yet on pricing although at least one source believes they’ll start around $9,000.

Second image courtesy The Mainichi