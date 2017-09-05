Upgrade My PC Please! gives viewers the chance to have their PC upgraded for free.

If you missed last week's announcement explaining what the series is all about and how you can enter, be sure to check that out first. As a short refresher, each episode will feature five PCs in need of an upgrade, we'll take a look at the owner's current setup, discuss the upgrade options, and then let you guys decide which PC deserves to be upgraded (vote here).

Whoever gets the most votes will win the upgrade package tailored to their PC and the winner will be announced in the following episode, then we’ll take a look at five more PCs in need of an upgrade and do it all over again.

For the upgrades we have allocated a budget of $500 per episode. This week's contenders are:

Mason ‘Old Boy’ from Australia

Brett ‘Red Raider!’ from New Zealand

Hamwar 'HMR2' from the UK

Hayden 'CAD Box' from Australia

Dakota 'Silver Shadow' from the US

Watch the video for all the details about these 5 PCs, check out our recommendations, and help us deciding who is the most deserving of receiving our proposed upgrade package.

By commenting and voting on UMPP you’ll also go in the running to win a cool prize at the end of the season, and of course, you’ll be eligible for other competitions we run on the forums as well. We are working with a few sponsors, to help us giving away more prizes. For example, Ubisoft will be providing us free game keys, so if you get picked for an episode but don't get the upgrade, you can still score some free goodies.

Voting will be open until Saturday night and we’ll announce the winner at the beginning of next week's episode, at which point we’ll have another five PCs to check out.