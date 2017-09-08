British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover is the latest company pledging to stop production of internal combustion cars.

The company has promised that all new models beginning in 2020 will be either fully electric or gas/electric hybrid. This is a rather big move considering Jaguar announced their first electric concept car back in November of 2016.

The decision comes two months after Volvo decided to pursue a similar goal.

According to a United Kingdom study, average CO2 emissions from Jaguar Land Rover vehicles were 164g per kilometer. This is well above the UK average of 121.4g and higher than the legally required 95g limit that manufacturers must meet by 2021.

The UK and France both plan to ban the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines by roughly 2040. The Scottish government's deadline is even sooner at 2032. While JLR is ahead of these deadlines, they are still playing catch-up with other manufacturers who have had many more years of electric vehicle experience.

The I-Pace, JLR's upcoming all-electric SUV, will have a 310-mile range which is similar to that of Tesla's vehicles. In addition to Tesla, JLR will also face competition from BMW and Nissan who have strong electric car sales in the UK. Both already have British electric vehicle factories and JLR has plans to open one as well.