The iPhone 8 is nearly here, and with this product being Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone, major changes are expected for the mobile device. While rumors of a larger screen and Face ID are building hype, the device's new iOS 11 has developers scrambling to discover its potential for groundbreaking apps and features.

With the Complete iOS 11 Developer Course + iOS Mastery Bundle, you can get a head start on the buzz by scoring more than 200 hours of iOS development training.

Ideal for beginners, this collection will start you off with iOS 10 as you get your programming skills online using Swift and SpriteKit to create your own apps and games. You'll also get hands-on training creating apps for tvOS and watchOS, further bolstering your programming potential.

Then, once you're comfortable developing on iOS 10, you'll start working with iOS 11 and learn how to leverage its new features to build over 30 apps from scratch. You can get this training on sale for $29, saving more than 90 percent off its normal price.

What's more, you can enter into our iPhone 8 giveaway. The device is rumored to retail for $1,000, but you won't have to pay a dime if you win the iPhone 8 giveaway. Simply sign up, and you'll have a shot at taking home your own iPhone 8 once the product launches.