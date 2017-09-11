Ubisoft just announced a crazy looking new game headed to the PC called Atomega. Reflections must have been working on it in secret considering this is the first we are hearing about it ahead of next week's launch.

The game is a fast-paced multiplayer shooter where you start out as a single atom. As you race around the digital battlefield, you collect objects which add to your mass allowing you to become a more complex lifeform. Think of Katamari Damacy, but set in the Tron universe and you start to get the idea.

“Acquire MASS to evolve your EXOFORM from the nimble ATOM to the godlike OMEGA and compete for fun and dominance in a fast-paced, multiplayer shooter.”

According to Ubisoft's announcement, this quirky game takes place at the very end of time. The universe is unraveling and all that remains are “EXOFORMS.” These digital constructs, which are not quite human and not quite machine, can control matter and energy. As they continually add to their mass, they eventually become powerful killing machines known as “OMEGAs."

Action takes place in an arena of up to eight. Players gain mass as they grab objects they find traveling around the environment. They can also grow by blowing other players to smithereens and collecting their pieces. In keeping with the end-of-time theme, rounds are limited to 10 minutes.

The game launches on PC September 19 and will only cost $10. Ubisoft did not mention a console version in its blog but Reflections has not released a PC exclusive since the AmigaOS versions of Shadow of the Beast III and Brian the Lion in 1992 and 1994, respectively. As such, it is likely that Atomega will make its way to consoles (especially if it becomes a hit on Steam).