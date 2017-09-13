Although Facebook just recently announced new measures to keep "fake news" from appearing on the site, additional measures are now being taken in order to prevent advertisements from being displayed alongside content that is objectionable.

A hybrid review system of humans and automated processing will be used to combat growing concerns from advertisers over where ads are being displayed. Ad publishers will now be able to see exactly what content their ads are being shown near instead of more generic categories of content.

Following a move similar to YouTube, ad publishers will be required to have an "authentic, established presence on Facebook," and "have had a profile or page on Facebook for at least one month". In order to be able to place ads in videos, publishers will have to have a minimum number of followers (that figure hasn't yet been disclosed).

Identifying who advertisers are through more careful review may help prevent illegitimate products and services from being shown to end-users. Accusations of Russian groups buying Facebook ads to influence US election results may have helped bring about such changes.

Despite the fact that Facebook already has a number of guidelines for its community, publishers will be held to much higher standards. Any hint of "clickbait" or false information may be grounds for removal of all monetization of a publisher's content.