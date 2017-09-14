Apple on Tuesday announced a trio of new smartphones in the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the premium iPhone X. While the latter device has been getting the lion’s share of attention this week, the latest news out of China focuses on the two other handsets.

TENAA, China’s version of the FCC, has published details regarding the battery found in the standard upgrades.

As mobile leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer highlights, the smaller iPhone 8 will pack an 1,821mAh battery while the Plus variant will include a 2,675mAh unit.

If accurate, the batteries in the new phones would be smaller than what’s found in the current-generation iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at 1,960mAh and 2,900mAh, respectively.

Apple typically doesn’t specify the size of the batteries in its phones but notes on its website that the iPhone 8’s battery lasts “about the same” as the iPhone 7 (the same is also said about the Plus model versus last year’s flagship).

Apple is able to get away with stuffing a smaller battery into its new iPhones thanks to improvements made in other areas of the device (namely, the A11 Bionic SoC). The six-core chip features two high-performance cores that are 25 percent faster than the A10 and four high-efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than last year’s SoC.

The new iPhone’s GPU, meanwhile, can provide the same level of performance as the A10 at half the power.