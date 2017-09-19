When it was released in 2014, the first Divinity: Original Sin was praised for the way it brought old-school RPGs into the modern age. Three years later, the game’s sequel is receiving critical acclaim of its own and setting records.

Four days after it was officially released on September 14, Divinity: Original Sin 2 hit 500,000 PC sales. The game had been in Early Access for a year prior to last week, but it still added nearly 180,000 sales since launch. Although Steam accounts for the majority of sales, around 43,000 of these came from its Kickstarter campaign. Moreover, Original Sin’s many editions currently take up several places on GOG’s bestsellers chart, including the top three positions.

"It is fantastic," Swen Vincke, owner of developer and publisher Larian Studios, told Eurogamer, "but it is also way beyond what we expected. We're close to hitting 500K units sold which is a number I believe took us two or three months with Divinity: Original Sin 1.”

What’s just as impressive is the number of concurrent players enjoying the game. Steam stats show it peaked at just over 85,000. The figure may pale in comparison to the 1.3 million players boasted by Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, but it’s still a concurrent-player record for a CRPG.

It seems Divinity: Original Sin 2 has proved so popular that it’s become a victim of its own success. Larian’s servers have been struggling to cope with such high demand, but Vincke has assured players that "we should have them up and running again soon."

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is available on Steam for $44.99. Make sure to check out the very cool trailer below.