Back in December, Twitter said that it would ban Donald Trump if he broke the rules that prohibit violent threats, harassment, or hateful conduct. But it seems the President will never be removed from his favorite app no matter what he posts, as his tweets are all considered newsworthy.

Trump has never been one for holding back on Twitter. Since he joined the election race, there have been questions over whether some of his posts violate the company’s terms of service.

When asked if Trump would ever be banned if he purposely broke the rules, a Twitter spokesperson last year said: “The Twitter Rules apply to all accounts, including verified accounts.”

The issue has been raised once again following the President’s tweets regarding North Korea. The message he posted on August 11 led to some users asking why Trump’s account wasn’t being suspended for what many saw as a violent threat. It read: “Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

The same questions arrived following a Tweet on September 24, a message that North Korea has taken as a declaration of war.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Twitter explained that it would not take action against his account because of its newsworthiness. “We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules,” the company explained in a series of tweets. “Among the considerations is ‘newsworthiness’ and whether a Tweet is of public interest.”

Twitter said it would soon update its public-facing rules to reflect the policy. The problem it may now have is how to decide which tweets from other users can be considered newsworthy.