A couple of weeks ago, we reported on a Blade Runner anime being produced by Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe. The short, titled "Blade Runner Black Out 2022," is set a few years after the original film and recently launched on Sony Pictures' YouTube channel. As you would expect from a Watanabe film, the production quality is top-notch. The video is only about 15 minutes in length and leaves you wanting more which, in my opinion, is its only flaw.

A version of the film found on Crunchyroll has a short introduction by Denis Villeneuve, director of the upcoming Blade Runner 2049. In it, he explains how he has asked some artists he respects to produce three short stories that take place after the original Blade Runner, depicting "key events" leading up to 2049. Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6.

