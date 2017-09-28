Levi Strauss & Co. recently announced that its oft-teased Commuter Trucker smart jacket would go on sale in select boutiques this week before finding its way online on October 2.

For those contemplating a purchase, there’s some very important fine print that you’ll want to be aware of before making a decision.

As clearly outlined on Google’s support page, users must remove the Jacquard snap tag – the “brains” of the wearable – before washing the jacket. Even still, the Commuter Trucker jacket is only designed to withstand up to 10 washes although Google concedes that your experience may vary based on usage and wash conditions.

The search giant adds that it’s alright to tumble dry the jacket on low heat but says air drying is preferred. Owners should also avoid dry-cleaning and ironing the jacket’s left cuff (where the tag plugs into).

For a garment designed to be worn by bikers, limiting the number of washes to under a dozen over its lifespan doesn’t seem very sanitary. But, what do the experts think?

According to GQ, most jackets and coats should be laundered once a season but if you live in a city, spend a lot of time outside or wear said article every day, a mid-season rinse might be in order. Then again, the publication also notes that jeans can go an entire season without needing a wash so I’m not sure how much stock I’d personally invest into their advice.

Levi’s Commuter Trucker smart jacket will set you back $350.