Assassin’s Creed is well known for its action. The fighting and parkour gameplay elements with a dash of stealth thrown in is what has made the franchise so popular. Although the action may be the primary focus, there is another aspect that developers pour a lot of time into that is often overlooked — the history.

Ubisoft announced today that it would be releasing an exploration mode to its upcoming Assassin’s Creed Origins. The DLC is called “Discovery Tour” and will allow players to explore the history of “ancient Egypt” without having to worry about getting attacked or finishing missions.

All of the games in the franchise take place in real places and during real historical times, and Origins is no different. While the developers do take generous artistic liberties, the events of the time period and the locations are painstakingly researched and designed to be as accurate as possible. Discovery Tour will highlight the history of Egypt both interactively and educationally.

“Throughout its existence, one of the most fascinating parts of the Assassin's Creed series has been the Database, a collection of educational notes on important people, places, and events that updates as you discover them in-game. Assassin's Creed Origins is taking that concept several steps further with Discovery Tour, a new mode that lets players explore the game's massive re-creation of Egypt and delve into its history firsthand.”

In addition to being able to roam around at will, players will be able to go on “dozens of guided tours curated by historians and Egyptologists.” Tours will focus on various aspects of Egyptian history and culture. Players can take an excursion through the Great Pyramids and learn about mummification and evisceration. An exploration that examines Cleopatra might show what really went on between her and Marcus Antonius.

The mode is probably not everyone's cup of tea, but for people who have always meant to check out the Animus database entries but never seem to get around to it, this might be a nice little break from the constant action.

Assassin’s Creed Origins launches on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on October 27, but you’ll have to wait until “early 2018” for the Discovery Tour DLC.