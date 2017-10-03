Google, Apple, and Facebook are not the only trendy tech companies with boatloads of cash and fancy headquarters. Nvidia can now join that list, too.

Designed by global architecture firm Gensler, Nvidia's Endeavor project is based on a giant triangle, the fundamental building block of computer graphics. The new Santa Clara, CA campus was to be completed in late 2017, but it looks pretty much finished in the video above as toured by Jake Zeeman, who was granted access to the new building and recorded his walkthrough on YouTube.

The two-story headquarters will span 500,000 square feet of open environments, accommodate 2,500 employees, and provide two levels of underground parking. Oversized platforms replace stairways as vertical connectors. The sculptural roof is a treat to see from above, which in combination with skylights bring ample daylight into the building. Nvidia certainly intended to make its mark in the Silicon Valley landscape.

