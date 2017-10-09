Lucasfilm during Monday Night Football debuted the second trailer for what is arguably the most anticipated film of the year.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was among the hottest topics on social media last week. According to media-measurement firm comScore, the upcoming flick generated 123,000 conversations thanks to the release of new plot details and movie posters. The launch of the second trailer is sure to foster even more chatter.

Lucasfilm dropped the first teaser during the annual Star Wars Celebration in April.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi lands in theaters on December 15.

