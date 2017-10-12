We won’t have to wait until November to learn about Razer's upcoming smartphone… that is, if details from a recent benchmark run prove accurate.

A device labeled as the “Razer Phone” recently surfaced on GFXBench. The listing, which has since been removed, referenced an octa-core processor (Snapdragon 835) SoC ticking along at 2.4GHz alongside Qualcomm Adreno 540 graphics and a whopping 8GB of RAM.

Other noteworthy specs include a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, 64GB of local storage (listed at 49GB after provisioning), a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter – all running Android 7.1.1 which is listed as the “Android Razer Edition.”

Aside from the 8GB of RAM, there’s nothing here that stands out as differentiating in terms of hardware (other flagships are just as powerful). A few extra gigabytes of system memory isn’t going to make a huge difference in performance which means Razer will need to do something with the form factor or software to really appeal to gamers.

Razer certainly has the ability to make a statement, what with their own gaming expertise combined with the mobile masterminds behind the Nextbit Robin smartphone. They’re a smart company and I can’t imagine they’d enter the saturated smartphone industry without a novel approach of some sort.

What that is, however, isn’t yet known.