Back in July, rumors started circulating that Razer, a firm long known for its gaming peripherals, was considering making a smartphone aimed at hardcore gamers. Following CEO Min-Laing Tan’s confirmation last month that the company was developing a “mobile device,” it now looks as if the mysterious product will be unveiled on November 1.

Razer sent out a tweet yesterday advising people to “WATCH” for its biggest unveiling. It includes an image of a man holding what looks like a smartphone-shaped mobile device, as well as a link that directs to a sign-up page.

At the start of the year, Razer bought Nextbit, creator of the Robin smartphone, which was likely the first step toward a Razer smartphone/gaming device. This was Razer’s third major acquisition, following its purchase of gaming firm Ouya in 2015 and audio company THX a year later. It’s likely that Razer will utilize the technology it acquired from all three of these business deals in its mobile product.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Robin’s best-known feature — its ability to merge onboard storage with the cloud to save space — appears in Razer’s upcoming device. Nextbit ended support and sales of the Robin following the acquisition, which could suggest Razer is working on something that comes with similar technology.

Earlier this month, Min-Laing Tan may have given the world a first glimpse of the Razer phone. A photo was posted on Twitter that showed the CEO with what appears to be a smartphone-like device emblazoned with a Razer logo in his pocket.

Got to spend quality time with the second best gamer at our company @minliangtan today. Exciting times ahead! pic.twitter.com/f6OvNKrN6L — Tom Moss (@rebelleader) October 4, 2017