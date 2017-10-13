Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak on Friday announced the formation of Woz U, an online learning platform designed to teach people the skills needed to have a successful career in technology-based fields.

Woz U offers online curriculum to educate computer support specialists and software developers. Courses for data science, mobile applications and cybersecurity are also in the pipeline, we’re told.

Wozniak said people often are afraid to choose a technology-based career because they think they can’t do it. The lifelong techie said he knows they can and he wants to show them how.

The learning institute will also provide solutions for businesses, helping them recruit and train employees in key tech skills through subscription-based curriculum or on-site programs.

Wozniak said their goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt. Oddly enough, pricing wasn’t mentioned in the press release nor was I able to find any information about it on the company’s website.

Woz U is starting life as a digital offering but is planning physical campuses in more than 30 cities around the world.

The initiative is part of Southern Careers Institute (SCI), a private, for-profit school with seven locations spread across Texas. This seemingly adds a bit of legitimacy to the service but also suggests that Wozniak may simply be lending his name to existing curriculum.