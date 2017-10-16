Perhaps one of the most long-awaited products has finally arrived for enthusiasts. Noctua coolers now have the option for black 120mm and 140mm fans with colored interchangeable anti-vibration pads. The chromax line offers red, yellow, green, blue, black, and white pads for fans as well as colored cabling in straight and Y-configurations for three and four pin PWM fans. Heatsink covers are also available for the NH-U12S and NH-D15S coolers in black, white, or customizable color configurations.

Noctua has finally recognized that many enthusiasts are just as concerned with looks as they are raw performance. "With the new chromax line fans, cables and heatsink covers, we now offer a range of products that’s ideal for those who care about looks just as much as about quality and performance," said Noctua CEO Roland Mossig.

All new fans come with the same SS02 bearing used in Noctua's other premium offerings with 150,000 hours mean time to failure. Suggested pricing for the new chromax.black.swap fans are shown below.

Chromax heatsink covers snap on without any need to remove your cooler. Each are made from aluminum with a powder coat finish that has swappable colored inserts. These are purely an aesthetics item that can add an even more premium look to an enthusiast build. Priced at $19.90 for NH-U12S series and $29.90 for the larger NH-D15S sized cover, Noctua is targeting a niche market for non-functional parts that add even more height to already tall coolers.

One interesting choice from Noctua is that there is no mention of any plans for RGB lighting, or any lighting for that matter. Noctua has chosen to stick with tried and true technology for their fans by keeping them simple and functional.

The entire chromax line is available beginning today, though actual availability varies by region. See the full product descriptions and pricing for all chromax line products on Noctua.at.

