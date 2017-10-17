Welcome to Episode 7 of Upgrade My PC Please!

Before we get rolling, please do note UMPP! is not about finding the oldest and saddest PCs we can and just rebuilding them. Rather the idea is to check out all kinds of different PCs. We are targeting enthusiasts that have been unable to upgrade for any reason, in the process offer upgrade advise to a wider audience, and the chance for some of you to get a cool upgrade free of charge. The reason for the disclaimer is that we see a lot of "all these PCs are better than mine" comments.

As before, we're grouping similar PCs to compete against each other for a well deserved upgrade, and it's the turn of Core i7 oldies. But before we get there...

Last week we had five Core 2 Quad-based systems and you voted Andrew’s PC the most worthy of receiving the proposed upgrades which include a Ryzen 5 1600 processor, Asus Prime B350-Plus motherboard and 8GB of DDR4 memory. All four runners-up will be receiving a Rainbow Six Siege game code courtesy of Ubisoft. Big thanks to them for their continued support.

Even if you haven't submitted your system, don’t forget to watch and participate each week by voting and commenting as that will place you in the running to win additional prizes (and that's a global giveaway).

This week's old Core i7 PCs in the running are…

Joshua ‘The Gamemaker’ from the United States

Walter ‘Lunareye’ from the United States

Pascal ‘Smilodon’ from Canada

Joel ‘Ol' Unfaithful’ from Australia

HAL ‘Dignified Potato Masher’ from Australia

That's five Intel power plants all in need of upgrading, it’s now your job to tell us which is the most deserving of receiving our proposed upgrade package. To cast your vote please go to our forum poll.

And now, the readers' prize from last week's episode goes to andROYd25! Congratulations, you have an awesome AOC 24” G2460VQ6 FreeSync gaming monitor arriving to your doorstep soon. Big thanks to AOC for providing the amazing prize.

Remember to vote and comment every week as we have more awesome prizes for our readers to take home. By signing up for the forums, commenting and voting you go in the running to win cool prizes. Voting is open until Friday.

Upgrade my PC Please! Season 1 will continue with weekly episodes every Tuesday. Get voting TS'ers!