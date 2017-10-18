Microsoft late last year announced a partnership with Qualcomm to bring the full Windows 10 experience to ARM-powered devices.

Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group, promised at the time that Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 devices would be efficient in the power consumption department.

We’re still waiting for the partnership to bear fruit but in the interim, new details regarding efficiency (and a few other subjects) have emerged.

During Qualcomm’s annual 5G Summit in Hong Kong this week, it was confirmed that the company's timeline for announcing devices by the end of 2017 is still on track. Don McGuire, VP of Global Product Marketing for Qualcomm, said during a roundtable event attended by Trusted Reviews that additional details would be shared in the coming weeks.

Microsoft is already testing “hundreds” of devices at its headquarters in Redmond despite the fact that it only has three manufacturing partners on board right now (Asus, HP and Lenovo). Over time, however, this will likely change and result in more options at varying price points – great news for consumers.

With regard to battery life, Pete Bernard, Principal Group Program Manager for Connectivity Partners at Microsoft, said that to be frank, battery life at this point is beyond their expectations.

“We set a high bar for [our developers], and we’re now beyond that. It’s the kind of battery life where I use it on a daily basis. I don’t take my charger with me. I may charge it every couple of days or so. It’s that kind of battery life.”