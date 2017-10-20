Ordering a product and having it show up at your door can be a somewhat impersonal experience, but not for one unsuspecting LG customer who purchased an OLED TV. As part of a marketing campaign entitled 'Serious Watchers', prank director Jeff Tremaine and FCB New York were able to bring a buyer's favorite characters from Netflix original series Stranger Things right to the door.

Super fan Tish opened the front door to see Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers). The reaction is exactly the kind that LG's marketing department was hoping for and is worthy of a few minutes to watch. Michelle Fernandez, head of home entertainment marketing for LG Electronics said, "This was a fun video to create but it also underscores for us the rise of the Serious Watcher and how LG OLED TVs deliver to these super fans an unparalleled viewing experience."

Marketing gimmicks can be entertaining, but there is a resolute aspect to it as well. LG highlights that there are many people who become highly emotionally invested into TV shows and movie series. In this case, LG has defined "serious watchers" as those who watch 10 or more episodes in one week and also regularly view content from different sources. In non-marketing speak, this could be considered an addiction and unhealthy habit to be so invested in entertainment.

Watching well produced content and enjoying it on an impressive piece of technology is certainly an experience, but there is a point where it is no longer a good thing. When Netflix asks if you are still watching, that is always a good opportunity to get up and move for a little while. Or, you could ignore it anyways and possibly find yourself as part of a new TV ad.