A potential merger with Sprint could be about to materialize as evident by T-Mobile’s decision to skip its quarterly earnings call with investors. Instead, T-Mobile boss John Legere published a video message highlighting the company’s third quarter financials.

T-Mobile in the most recent three-month period added 1.3 million new customers, 817,000 of which are of the coveted post-paid variety. It’s the 18th consecutive quarter in which T-Mobile has added more than a million total customers and pushes its total customer count to 70.7 million.

Total revenues, meanwhile, checked in at $10.0 billion, an increase of eight percent, with a net income of $550 million (diluted earnings per share of $0.63).

The company’s latest “Un-carrier” move, Netflix on Us, saw it add complementary Netflix accounts to select T-Mobile One plans.

In the video, the outspoken Legere said that they decided they wanted to make sure everyone saw and focused on the Q3 results and not just the rumors and speculation that seem to fill the news every day.

A potential merger between Sprint and T-Mobile has been circulating via the rumor mill for at least seven years or so. Chatter has been heating back up this year, however, and with T-Mobile not wanting to host a quarterly call, it seems as if an announcement could be imminent. One still has to wonder if the deal would get approval from regulators.

T-Mobile on Monday raised and narrowed its post-paid customer additions guidance for 2017, from 3.0 – 3.6 million to 3.3 – 3.6 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA target has been updated for the second time this year, to between $10.8 and $11.0 billion. That’s up from the prior guidance range of $10.5 - $10.9 billion.