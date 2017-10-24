Welcome to Episode 8 of Upgrade My PC Please!

Last week we saw five older Core i7 systems competing for an upgrade and you voted HAL’s PC the most worthy of receiving the proposed upgrades. Coming his way is a Ryzen 5 1600 processor, a Gigabyte B350 motherboard, and 16GB of DDR4-3000 memory.

For all you viewers don’t forget to vote and comment each week as that will place you in the running to win additional prizes. Last week we gave away a cool AOC gaming monitor. This week's contenders, a random bunch of PCs. Watch the video for photos and detailed specs as well as proposed upgrade paths given the usual $500 budget...

Andrew ‘Bezoar’ from the United States

Ethan ‘SNOW’ from the United States

Evan ‘Coffee Pot’ from the United States

William ‘Bubblicious FishEye’ from Australia

Scott ‘White Knight’ from the UK

It’s now your job to tell us which PC should win the proposed upgrade package. Voting for this week is open until Friday. To cast your vote please go to our forum poll. By signing up for the forums, commenting and voting you’ll also go in the running to win some cool prizes and that is a global giveaway for the viewers.

Speaking of which, the winner from last week's episode is JinTheHero. Congratulations! You have an awesome Ryzen 5 1400 processor coming your way. Big thanks to AMD for providing the additional prize and for their continued support of UMPP!

Upgrade my PC Please! Season 1 will continue with weekly episodes every Tuesday. Get voting TS'ers!