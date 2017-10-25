Hisense at the Consumer Electronics Show in January introduced its 4K Laser Cast TV. While it certainly looked impressive, it was also a bit deceptive as it technically wasn’t a television but rather, a short-throw projector.

On Wednesday, the Chinese electronics maker launched a follow-up to its earlier home entertainment solution.

The Hisense 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV is essentially the same concept, a short-throw projector designed to deliver large-screen visuals without the hassles typically associated with projectors. According to Hisense, it doesn’t require a special darkened environment or “cumbersome” equipment.

At the heart of the system is a Texas Instruments DLP 4K UHD DMD chip and Smart Motion Plus technology that’s capable of rendering images faster than an LED-based set. The unit is rated at 3,000 lumens with a 20,000-hour lifespan and features a built-in TV tuner and a smart TV platform.

Video is projected onto a 100-inch anti-glare screen courtesy of Screen Innovations.

The setup also includes a 110-watt, 2.1-channel audio system from Harman. Hisense says the system is comprised of five total speakers – two each in the left and right channels and a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer.

The Hisense 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV is available as of writing from select retailers and on Hisense’s website at an MSRP of $9,999.