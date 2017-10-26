We have on hand MSI's upcoming GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, with the review now in the works for the official release next week, November 2nd. As you know, the standard GTX 1070 has been one of the go-to GPUs of the past year offering killer gaming performance combined with great value.

Nvidia Founders Edition cards are expected to ship for $449, with partner cards expected to launch shortly after. Pre-orders opened today on GeForce.com and Newegg, which may not be such a bad idea to jump on considering the crazy demand and pricing of GPUs we've seen lately due to mining.

The GTX 1070 Ti will be a bumped revision of the original, set to counter AMD's RX Vega 56, it features 2432 CUDA cores, a base clock of 1607MHz (compared to 1920 CUDA/1506MHz clock in the GTX 1070) and 8GB of GDDR5 memory running at 8Gbps for a total bandwidth of 256GB/s.

For now we'll leave you with the video above and the promise of a fully featured review next week.