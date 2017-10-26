With only five more days until ghosts and ghouls come haunting, GOG has gone live with its Halloween Sale. More than 200 games are up for grabs at discounts ranging from 15 to 90 percent. They are even throwing in a copy of Tales from the Borderlands for anyone spending $15 or more.

As you would expect, the sale features spooky games including Outlast II, Dead Space, Vampire: The Masquerade and Darkwood (which I highly recommend). While the pure horror genre is well represented, you can also find less frightening fare like Day of the Tentacle, Grim Fandango and Overlord: Raising Hell at a great price.

Looking over the titles on offer, I know I'm going to spend at least $15. Unfortunately, I already own Tales from the Borderlands so that bonus isn't an incentive.

They also have several horror games corralled for GOG Connect. If you are unaware, GOG Connect launched last year and offers users a selection of games that can be added to their GOG library for free as long as they have already purchased them through Steam.

Users only need set their Steam privacy settings to ‘Public’ and then link to it through their GOG account. GOG Connect games rotate on a regular basis and are always for a limited time so it pays to check in often to see what is available. Having DRM-free versions of my Steam games is nice.

The GOG Halloween Sale runs through November 2 at 3:00 pm (PDT).