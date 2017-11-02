Back in 2015, four years after he was killed during a raid on his compound in Pakistan, the US government released a list of books and articles that were discovered in the hideout of Osama bin Laden. Yesterday, the CIA released almost 470,000 files that were found on his hard drives, which show he had a penchant for video games (many of them erotic), movies, viral YouTube videos, and anime.

The total size of all the files reaches into the hundreds of gigabytes, but the archive has been split up into four categories—audio, documents, images, and video—to make searching through them easier. As you would expect, the CIA found terror-related material, such as training videos, Bin Laden’s journal, and a clip of a beheading, but there was also plenty of unexpected content.

Movies including Antz, Cars, Chicken Little, and Resident Evil were discovered. There was also a surprising amount of emulated DS titles like New Super Mario Bros and Animal Crossing, along with PC games Zuma Deluxe and Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2, a torrent for Army Men 2, images for Pac-Man and Perestroika Girls, Final Fantasy VII, and much more.

Bin Laden: The Horny Gamer Years pic.twitter.com/upFVqYpF1O — David Thorpe (@Arr) November 1, 2017

It seems that Bin Laden (or someone at his base) was an anime fan, too. The whole Devil May Cry series is here, as are animated features such as Street Fighter 4: The Ties That Bind and Storm Rider – Clash of the Evils.

YouTube videos also make an appearance. A downloaded second edition of September 11 conspiracy documentary Loose Change is listed, along with videos for crocheting blankets, baby socks, and beanie caps. There’s even a copy of the viral “Charlie bit my finger” clip. Other material related to conspiracy theories, including PDF files about the Illuminati, were found.

The CIA points out that some of the discoveries, such as anything related to national security, have not been made public. The malware and pornography that were apparently found have also been kept private.

Here’s a list of some of the copyrighted material that's being withheld from the public:

Antz

Batman Gotham Knight

BBC Great Wildlife Moments

Biography – Osama bin Laden

Cars

Chicken Little

CNN Presents: World’s Most Wanted

Final Fantasy VII

Heroes of Tomorrow

Home on the Range

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

In the Footsteps of bin Laden – CNN

National Geographic: Kung Fu Killers

National Geographic: Inside the Green Berets

National Geographic: Predators at War

National Geographic: World’s Worst Venom

Peru Civilization

Resident Evil

Storm Rider – Clash of the Evils

The Kremlin from Inside (a documentary recorded from Al Jazeera)

The Story of India

The Three Musketeers

Where in the World is Osama bin Laden

The CIA warns that despite it shifting through the content, some "offensive and/or emotionally disturbing" material might remain. It could also contain malware that the agency missed. With that in mind, you can check out Bin Laden’s digital stash here.