Enthusiasts looking to capture gameplay at the highest possible fidelity will soon have a new tool at their disposal courtesy of Elgato Gaming.

The company recently announced the 4K60 Pro, a high-end PCIe x4 capture card that’s compatible with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as unencrypted HDMI sources. True to its name, the card can grab 4K gameplay at up to 60 frames per second with a maximum bitrate of up to 140 Mbps. Dialing it back a bit, you can also capture at 1,920 x 1,080 at 240FPS or 2,560 x 1,440 at 144 FPS.

Elgato’s card, while capable, is also a resource hog. When capturing 4K video at 60 frames per second, it will eat through 1GB of disk space every single minute. Needless to say, you’ll want to pair the card with a respectable amount of local storage, especially for extended capture sessions.

Speaking of hardware, Elgato recommends at least a 6th generation Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 CPU as well as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 10xx series or AMD Radeon RX Vega on a Windows 10 machine.

The card itself measures 7” x 4.7” x 0.83” and weighs 9.5 ounces. Thanks to a custom shroud, it’s surprisingly attractive.

Elgato’s 4K60 Pro is available for pre-order as of writing ahead of its November 21 launch date. You can grab it from Amazon, GameStop or through Elcato's website. Expect to pay $399 for the opportunity.