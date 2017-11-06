Recognition and personal achievement are no longer the only reasons to work towards unlocking PlayStation trophies.

Sony in a recent update to its rewards program revealed that PlayStation trophies can now earn points that can be redeemed for a small kickback. The breakdown is as follows:

One silver trophy will get you one point (100 silver trophies equal 100 points)

One gold trophy will get you 10 points (25 gold trophies equal 250 points)

One platinum trophy will get you 100 points (10 platinum trophies equal 1,000 points)

The gaming giant will accept 1,000 points in exchange for a $10 credit. It’s not much considering how much work goes into collecting various tiers of trophies but then again, it is better than nothing at all. Maybe you can score a free indie title or two or save up and grab a free AAA title.

Sony a couple of months back announced that it was giving away four replica Platinum Trophies to its top completionists, those that strive to unlock every possible achievement a game has to offer. That promotion was limited to Australian fans whereas the new rewards incentives are only for US-based gamers (at least, for now).