Recognition and personal achievement are no longer the only reasons to work towards unlocking PlayStation trophies.

Sony in a recent update to its rewards program revealed that PlayStation trophies can now earn points that can be redeemed for a small kickback. The breakdown is as follows:

  • One silver trophy will get you one point (100 silver trophies equal 100 points)
  • One gold trophy will get you 10 points (25 gold trophies equal 250 points)
  • One platinum trophy will get you 100 points (10 platinum trophies equal 1,000 points)

The gaming giant will accept 1,000 points in exchange for a $10 credit. It’s not much considering how much work goes into collecting various tiers of trophies but then again, it is better than nothing at all. Maybe you can score a free indie title or two or save up and grab a free AAA title.

Sony a couple of months back announced that it was giving away four replica Platinum Trophies to its top completionists, those that strive to unlock every possible achievement a game has to offer. That promotion was limited to Australian fans whereas the new rewards incentives are only for US-based gamers (at least, for now).

