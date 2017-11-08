Raja Koduri, head of the Radeon Technologies Group at AMD, took a leave of absence in late September with the intent of returning to the job sometime in December. Those plans have since changed.

In a memo to AMD staff obtained by Hexus, Koduri reveals that he is leaving the Radeon Technologies Group and AMD.

Koduri says he wholeheartedly believes in what the company is doing with Vega, Navi and beyond and is incredibly proud of how far they have come and where they are going. In thinking about how computing will evolve, however, Koduri notes that he feels the urge to pursue his passion beyond hardware and explore broader solutions.

For now, it’ll be business as usual. Sources tell Hexus that AMD CEO Lisa Su will continue to oversee the Radeon Technologies Group for the foreseeable future. A search for a permanent replacement is already underway with an appointment expected within the next few months.

Also worth noting is that AMD is reportedly putting additional resources behind the Radeon Technologies Group moving forward with the goal of making the division bigger and better. Just this week, for example, it was announced that AMD would be putting its Radeon graphics inside future Intel mobile CPUs.

Any bets on what Koduri does next in his career?