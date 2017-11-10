New handsets often launch with technical problems that force manufacturers to release updates. It’s something Google knows all about, thanks to its Pixel 2 XL. But other than the company warning about potential screen burn-in, Apple hasn’t had the same experience with the iPhone X. However, it seems that, like a lot us, the flagship device can struggle when it gets really cold.

A number of users have highlighted the problem on Reddit. They say that using the handset in cold weather causes the touchscreen to become unresponsive.

“I’ve noticed that my iPhone X screen becomes very unresponsive as soon as I step outside. It literally takes 2 seconds from going inside to the cold outdoors and my screen stops being very responsive. I try swiping on websites and it doesn’t register my finger. It’s very noticeable. Is anyone else having this problem?” writes Redditor Darus214.

Some manufacturers warn that using their devices in low- or high-temperature conditions can cause issues such shortened battery life or unexplained resets, but this seems to be a new problem with the iPhone X.

Apple has acknowledged the issue, which it says is only temporary, and will be fixing it in an upcoming software update.

“We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update.”

Additionally, Apple has now rolled out a fix for the iOS problem that was automatically changing the letter “i” into “A[?]” when users were composing messages.