Nintendo’s Switch console could be a bit easier to find next year. That’s because the Japanese gaming giant is currently working on a plan to significantly increase production of the system.

Sources familiar with the matter tell The Wall Street Journal that Nintendo aims to churn out as many as 30 million units during the next fiscal year which starts in April. Although Nintendo has already informed business partners of its decision, the plan is still in an early stage.

Depending on how sales go this holiday season, Nintendo could aim even higher, the people said.

The Switch launched in March to a warm reception thanks in part to at least one hit title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Over a seven-month period, Nintendo sold 7.63 million systems and plans to sell 9.1 million more by the console’s one-year anniversary. The recent launch of Super Mario Odyssey will certainly help Nintendo's efforts heading into the holiday season.

Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima said during the company’s recent earnings call that they have increased Switch shipment projections for the fiscal year from 10 million units to 14 million units.

Sales figures to this point likely would have been even higher had inventory shortages not occurred. It’s impressive considering many expected the Switch to struggle in a market with more powerful consoles from Microsoft and Sony and smartphones that have dominated the mobile gaming landscape.

If interest persists, it’s plausible that the Switch could one day outsell the original Wii, the company’s most popular home console to date with more than 100 million units shipped.